N.Y. Times rewrites history: Chooses new date for America’s birth

Russian collusion bombed. The Mueller report collapsed. Impeachment in the U.S. House isn’t moving. And now a leading voice of the left is so frustrated with its inability to take down President Trump it’s decided to change history.

That’s what talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh warns is happening at the New York Times.

After pouring its resources into the debunked Russia-collusion story, the paper has launched what it calls the 1619 Project, according to a transcript of a meeting of top executives, including Executive Editor Dean Baquet.

The Times wants to “reframe the country’s history, understanding 1619 as our true founding, and placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of the story.”

Limbaugh commented Monday: “That’s the New York Times rewriting the founding of America and rewriting American history. It’s another hoax! The Russia hoax bombed out. The Covington kids hoax bombed out. They’ve tried a number of different hoaxes to get rid of Trump, and they have all blown up, and they are at their wits’ end. They are unable to harness any kind of sanity, folks. I think this hatred of Trump has rendered them poisoned.

“Stop and put yourself in their shoes,” he suggested. “These are the people that are able to get rid of any politician or any public figure they want at any time, including presidents. They are able to destroy the credibility of people. They’re able to ruin administrations. They are able to, in the case of Nixon, actually get rid of one. But the point is in their minds they set their sights on somebody and they’re able to take ’em out.”

Except for President Trump.

“They set their sights on Donald Trump in 2015. They have launched everything they’ve got. They’ve launched every weapon in their arsenal. It has bombed out and blown up in their faces. I think they’re deranged, delusional, and bordering on maybe even clinical insanity here. Particularly when you read the transcript of Dean Baquet, the executive editor of New York Times, read that town hall meeting he had with the newsroom. It’s mind-boggling. And they are destroying journalism in the process.”

He said the Times is admitting its objective is to reframe history.

“Is that journalism?” he wondered.

“If they’re going to embark on a project that attempts to convince America that this country is flawed so deeply that every aspect of our greatness has happened on the backs of slaves, if they’re really gonna try that, they’re gonna need all the other Drive-By outlets to join them. But even that they know is not enough. A major goal of this project is to take the reframing message to schools. The New York Times is going to be responsible for, they’re going to try to get a new curriculum entered into the public school system for American history designed around their just-discovered opinion that our true founding was in 1619 when the first African slaves arrived in the state of Virginia for sale. That’s their project.”

He credited “an infobabe” at the Times with confirming its plans. She said: “In the days and weeks to come, we will publish essays demonstrating that nearly everything that has made America exceptional grew out of slavery.”

Now the Times itself has declared it pushes an agenda “disguised as journalism.”

“There is no journalism anymore. There is no actual coverage of events and reporting to people that weren’t there what happened at these events. That’s what journalism basically is. And there isn’t any of that anymore. Journalism today, as popularized by what’s been known as the mainstream media, is now ‘get Trump.’ That’s all it is and all of Trump’s supporters as well. Anybody that likes Trump. The Republican Party, period, it is ‘get Trump,’ it’s get everybody responsible for Trump.”

Limbaugh said he’s long criticized media outlets that focus on a political agenda rather than reporting.

“And here comes the New York Times making the case for me! This is one of the biggest ‘See, I Told You So’s’ in my stellar career, ladies and gentlemen.”

President Trump bashed the Times over the weekend, tweeting: “The Failing New York Times, in one of the most devastating portrayals of bad journalism in history, got caught by a leaker that they are shifting from their Phony Russian Collusion Narrative (the Mueller Report & his testimony were a total disaster), to a Racism Witch Hunt,” Trump wrote in a pair of tweets. “‘Journalism’ has reached a new low in the history of our Country. It is nothing more than an evil propaganda machine for the Democrat Party. The reporting is so false, biased and evil that it has now become a very sick joke … But the public is aware!”