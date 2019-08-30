SECTIONS
Front Page Health
Print

New study finds there is no 'gay gene'

But genetics are linked to sexuality

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 29, 2019 at 11:30pm
Print

(The Hill) A sweeping new study finds that there is no specific gene that determines one’s sexual orientation, but that genetics do play a part in affecting a person’s sexuality.

Researchers for the study, which was published Thursday in the journal Science, studied DNA from hundreds of thousands of subjects and found some genes that are connected with same-sex sexual behavior.

While variations may play a part in influencing sexual behavior, they do not predict whether a person is gay, researchers found.

Five genetic markers "were significantly associated with same-sex sexual behavior," researchers found, but the study found that genetics are far from the only factor at play in someone’s sexuality.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Counterfeit-stamped gold found in JPMorgan vaults
Kurdish bookseller gets 3 months in prison for selling Bible
Thief's car stolen while he robbed store across street
Alex Trebek done with chemotherapy
New study finds there is no 'gay gene'
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×