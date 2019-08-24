Newlyweds killed in collision only moments after wedding

(KFDM) A 19-year-old man and his 20-year-old bride died only minutes after their wedding in Orange County when their car and a pickup truck collided as they were leaving the Justice of the Peace courtroom and pulling onto a highway.

The sister and mother of the groom told KFDM/Fox 4 News they were behind the newlyweds’ car and witnessed the crash, and the same J.P. who married the couple went to the scene when they were killed.

Harley Joe Morgan, 19, and Rhiannon Boudreaux Morgan, 20, both of Vidor, died in the collision in the 2300 block of Highway 87 South at about 3 p.m. Friday as they were pulling out of the private drive of Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton, according to the Orange Police Department. Her courtroom is at the Orange County Airport.