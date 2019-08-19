SECTIONS
Now Biden remembers things that didn’t happen

6 examples of his tendency to embellish

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 19, 2019 at 9:29am
(Washington Examiner) Joe Biden claimed twice recently that he met with Parkland, Florida, shooting survivors when he was vice president, despite that he was already out of office when the attack took place. His campaign said Biden misspoke and was referring to a different meeting he had after the Sandy Hook shooting. But the flub was reminiscent of Biden’s past misstatements and his tendency to embellish biographical details.
In 1988, Biden was forced to drop out of the presidential race after he was found to have exaggerated his academic record, plagiarized a law school essay, and used quotes from other politicians in his speeches without attribution. But these are not the only questionable claims Biden has made. Here are six other times Biden was caught embellishing his biography:

Read the full story ›

