Omar ‘breathtakingly ignorant or a pathological liar’

Watch as Ilhan Omar tells outrageous lies about Israel. She is either breathtakingly ignorant or a pathological liar. You decide. Make sure you follow us for more videos like this. pic.twitter.com/Sw9VkTVY06 — Israel Advocacy Movement (@israel_advocacy) August 18, 2019

After Israel banned her and colleague U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., from entry last week for their support of the Boycott, Divest, Sanction Movement, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., made a series of accusations about the Jewish state in Twitter messages.

Now, a group called the Israel Advocacy Movement, or IAM, has distributed a video on Twitter rebutting the claims point by point.

The Britain-based group’s mission is to “counter the increasing hostility Israel is suffering at the hands of the British public” by “using social media and (a) network of street level advocacy teams to educate the British masses on the reality of the Israel/Palestine conflict.”

Bedouin villages

Omar wrote that if she had traveled to the Holy Land, she would have attended a briefing on the Bedouin community in East Jerusalem.

“For decades, Bedouin homes have been bulldozed and communities have been uprooted in order to build settlements on Palestinian land,” the freshman Muslim congresswoman claimed in a Twitter message Aug. 16.

The IAM presenter noted that more than 200,000 Bedouin live in Israel, with the majority in the Negev desert.

“And guess what?” he said. “The Israel government isn’t bulldozing their homes.”

Instead, he said, “they are investing huge sums of money building housing and infrastructure for them.”

Rather than visiting these Bedouin, in cities such as Rahat, he said, she is visiting Khan al-Ahmar, a “tiny makeshift village that was built illegally.”

Because it was illegal, he explained, the Israeli government planned to relocate the 32 families there five miles away and provide each of them with a package worth about $120,000.

“Of all the world’s problems, she planned to travel 7,000 miles for this?”

Hebron

Omar then tweeted that she had planned to visit Hebron, which she said was once “a bustling economic hub” but “settlement expansion has resulted in a two-tiered city, with Palestinians under military occupation, forced to walk on the opposite side of the street from Israelis.”

The IAM presenter pointed out, however that Israeli Jews are allowed to visit only 3 percent of Hebron.

“They’re banned from the remaining 97 percent,” he said. “Let that sink in. She talks of settlement expansion, but this 3 percent is a tiny enclave where the Jews have always lived”

He said it would seem that 3 percent of Jews in Hebron “is too much for Ilhan.”

“She’d rather the whole place was Judenfrei,” he said, using the Nazi term for “free of Jews.”

Bethlehem

Omar then tweeted about the plan to visit the separation wall in Bethlehem that has drastically cut down on terrorist attacks in Israel.

“Only 13 percent of Bethlehem is now accessible to Palestinian use,” she claimed.

“Wow,” the IAM presenter replied. “Let’s actually have a look at Bethlehem then.

Displaying a map, he pointed to a “tiny little miniscule section” around the wall that is controlled by Israel.

“And she wants you to believe that the Palestinians only have access to 13 percent?” he said.

“She’s either breathtakingly ignorant or a pathological liar. You decide.”