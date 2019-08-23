Organ harvesting? Omar's trip sponsor accused Israel

Socialist Muslim Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., boycotted a recent congressional delegate trip to Israel to set up their own, a trip that was to be sponsored by a group called Miftah.

Israel rejected their entry plans to "Palestine" because of their support for BDS, boycott, divest and sanction, an economic attack campaign that has as its ultimate goal the extinction of Israel.

But a number of questions were raised about the sponsorship, since the sponsoring organization "has a history of praising female suicide bombers and promoting anti-Semitic doctrines, and has accused Jewish people of using 'the blood of Christians in the Jewish Passover.'"

Bother, said Tlaib.

Those concerns are just a "distraction," she said.

She claimed, "Again, especially Ilhan Omar and I, are extremely careful in vetting. There is a close eye in policing of our actions. That is so much more weighted on us than any other members. So we are very careful. When members from the Congressional Progressive Caucus, that she and I are extremely active in, have gone to a similar trip on a similar agenda. We're as taken aback as you that people are now questioning that. I think these are just distractions into the fact that this had nothing to do, really, with the agenda or these other issues because members of Congress have gone."

Actually, there was something to be concerned about, it appears.

Aaron Klein at Breitbart discovered that the organization had posted a piece several years ago charging that Israel harvested the organs of Haiti earthquake victims.

He reported, "Miftah, a radical Palestinian organization that co-sponsored and organized the rejected trip to Israel by Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, published an antisemitic screed on its website outlandishly accusing Israel of stealing organs from Ukrainian children and earthquake victims in Haiti," he wrote.

"The conspiracy missive was authored by Bouthaina Shaaban, an adviser to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, and is still present on Miftah’s website as of this writing."

The screed appeared after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, and was by Bouthaina Shaaban.

It makes wild claims, such as children, women and elderly were dying "daily" in Gaza "because of the lack of medicine and the destruction of hospitals and because Israeli authorities prevent food and medicine from entering."

It contrasts that with rescue efforts undertaken around the world.

The posting continued, "After the Swedish journalist Donald Bostrom wrote about the Israeli army killing Palestinian youth in order to harvest their organs, there were other media reports about Israelis stealing Ukrainian children in order to harvest their organs. Once again there are documented reports from Haiti that organs are being stolen by Israelis without international justice intervening to put an end to such criminal practices against innocent vulnerable people."

Reported Klein, "Shaaban did not say which 'documented reports' she was referring to that purportedly show that 'organs are being stolen by Israelis in Haiti.' Nor did she specify which 'media reports' were about 'Israelis stealing Ukrainian children in order to harvest their organs.'"

But he said the piece also was published in Lebanon's Daily Star.

The report said a debunked claim about Israeli organ harvesting in Haiti previously was traced to a Gaza-based website and a "propaganda claim on Hezbollah television."

The report said, "The reference to Swedish journalist Donald Bostrom refers to a wild claim printed in 2009 by the Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet that the IDF was harvesting Palestinian organs. Israel’s Foreign Ministry called it 'a mark of disgrace' for the Swedish media, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded that Sweden condemn the outlet. The Wall Street Journal dubbed the piece a 'blood libel.'"

Omar and Tlaib were halted from entering Israeli by a law that allows Israel to deny entry to supporters of the BDS movement. They have tried to get Congress to support the anti-Semitic movement.