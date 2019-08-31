Pair who faked military service ordered to write 6,700 Americans KIA names

(NBC News) A Montana judge came down hard on two defendants who faked military service, ordering them to handwrite the names of all Americans killed in action in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The unusual sentence was handed down by Cascade County District Judge Greg Pinski last week against Ryan Patrick Morris, 28, and Troy Allan Nelson, 33, NBC affiliate KTVH of Great Falls, Montana, reported.

The two men had falsely claimed military service in their bid to get into Veterans Treatment Court, a separate court in the state for veterans struggling with addiction or other health issues. The men allegedly believed they would get more lenient sentences in this court.

Read the full story ›