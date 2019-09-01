Pence: 'The Bible stays' at VA hospital facing lawsuit

(NBC News) Vice President Mike Pence weighed in on a First-Amendment lawsuit challenging a Bible on display at a New Hampshire veterans hospital, saying under the current administration, "VA hospitals will not be religion-free zones."

"We will always respect the freedom of religion of every veteran of every faith," Pence said in a speech addressing the American Legion National Convention in Indianapolis on Wednesday. "And my message to the New Hampshire VA hospital is this: 'The Bible stays.'"

The military religious freedom foundation that originally objected to the Bible called the president a "repulsive and repellent fundamentalist Christian" bully.

Read the full story ›