Pence: 'The Bible stays' at VA hospital facing lawsuit

'We will always respect the freedom of religion of every veteran of every faith'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 31, 2019 at 11:59pm
(NBC News) Vice President Mike Pence weighed in on a First-Amendment lawsuit challenging a Bible on display at a New Hampshire veterans hospital, saying under the current administration, "VA hospitals will not be religion-free zones."

"We will always respect the freedom of religion of every veteran of every faith," Pence said in a speech addressing the American Legion National Convention in Indianapolis on Wednesday. "And my message to the New Hampshire VA hospital is this: 'The Bible stays.'"

The military religious freedom foundation that originally objected to the Bible called the president a "repulsive and repellent fundamentalist Christian" bully.

