SECTIONS
U.S. World
Print

Pompeo: 'Jerusalem, Israel' on U.S. passports 'actively being looked at'

'Corrects a historical wrong which denied this designation for over 7 decades'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 31, 2019 at 2:07pm
Print

(JNS News) U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that the Trump administration is considering allowing U.S. citizens born in Jerusalem to list “Jerusalem, Israel” on their U.S. passports.

“We’re constantly evaluating the way we handle what can be listed on passports,” he told JNS in a wide-ranging interview. “It’s something that’s actively being looked at.”

Despite the United States recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017 and relocating its embassy from Tel Aviv months later, Americans born in Jerusalem are still unable to list “Jerusalem, Israel” on U.S. passports.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×