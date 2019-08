(FOX5NY) -- NEW YORK -- The NYPD was investigating a violent hate crime attack against an Orthodox Jewish rabbi in Brooklyn.

The 63-year-old, identified as Rabbi Avraham Gopin, was assaulted in Rochester Park in Crown Heights at about 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Police say a man threw a rock at the rabbi. The victim began to argue with the suspect, who began to punch him in the face.

