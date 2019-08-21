Relationship compatibility, income strongly linked

(STUDY FINDS) -- NEW YORK — The heart wants what the heart wants. That is, until the subject of annual salary comes up. According to a new survey of 2,000 Americans, relationships are incompatible if there is a $36,000 or more salary disparity between partners.

Commissioned by online dating service Millionaire Match, the survey investigated how a variety of factors influence dating decisions, including financial matters.

In total, 53% of respondents feel that it’s important to be on the same financial footing as their romantic partners. Amazingly, 38% even said they have had a relationship end because they weren’t on the same financial level as their partner.

