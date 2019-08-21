SECTIONS
Diversions Front Page Health Money
Print

Relationship compatibility, income strongly linked

Many see love end because not on same financial level as partner

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 21, 2019 at 12:26pm
Print

(STUDY FINDS) -- NEW YORK — The heart wants what the heart wants. That is, until the subject of annual salary comes up. According to a new survey of 2,000 Americans, relationships are incompatible if there is a $36,000 or more salary disparity between partners.

Commissioned by online dating service Millionaire Match, the survey investigated how a variety of factors influence dating decisions, including financial matters.

In total, 53% of respondents feel that it’s important to be on the same financial footing as their romantic partners. Amazingly, 38% even said they have had a relationship end because they weren’t on the same financial level as their partner.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Donald Trump: 'I am the chosen one'
Larry King files for divorce from 7th wife
'Imminent threat': N. Korea has mini-nukes, Japan says
Teen says vaping caused lung to collapse
Relationship compatibility, income strongly linked
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×