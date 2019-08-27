Report: Feds close to decision on charging McCabe

Federal prosecutors are in the final stages of deciding whether to indict former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on charges of lying to bureau investigators, including under oath, the New York Times reported.

The Justice Department's inspector general found McCabe, who was later fired, was "lacking candor" in his interviews.

His case was referred to the U.S. attorney's office in 2018.

The Times cited sources familiar with the case who said that in two meetings last week, McCabe's lawyers met with the deputy attorney general, Jeffrey A. Rosen, and the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Jessie K. Liu.

Rosen is expected to be involved in the decision about whether to prosecute.

"The person would not detail the discussions, but defense lawyers typically meet with top law enforcement officials to try to persuade them not to indict their client if they failed to get line prosecutors to drop the case," the paper said.

IG Michael Horowitz said in a report that McCabe wasn't truthful several times in interviews with federal agents.

He was said to have lied about leaking information to the press.

Last week, CNN announced it has hired McCabe as a contributor.