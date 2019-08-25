SECTIONS
Respected Yale prof turns back on evolution

Says Darwinism a 'religion,' intelligent design a 'serious' option

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 24, 2019 at 11:56pm
(CBN) A renowned writer and Yale University computer science professor has denounced Charles Darwin's theory of evolution, arguing it has too many holes and is now too old to be a probable scientific theory.

David Gelernter, who the New York Times called a "rock star", also argues that intelligent design is a genuine theory that cannot be waved off by researchers with anti-religious sentiment.

Gelernter says the lack of free speech within the scientific community is abundant concerning any theories not related to Darwinism. Unfortunately, evolution has become like a "religion" to many academics, he points out.

Respected Yale prof turns back on evolution
