Restrict 2nd Amendment, increase mass shootings

From Cincinnati, the Associated Press reported that 24-year-old Connor Betts [the young man responsible for the mass shooting] “opened fire with an assault-style rifle.” (See: “The Latest: Dayton Shooters’ Friend Will Stay In Jail,” apnews.com, Aug. 15.)

My question is: “So freaking what?” Would it have made a difference if he had cut loose with baked-bean farts and rotten eggs that resulted in the asphyxiation of the nine murdered and 27 wounded? Would it have made a difference if he had used a six-shot revolver that fired .22 bullets?

I don’t know who wrote the Associated Press piece, but it’s too bad they haven’t the good sense to be ashamed of themselves. This wasn’t reporting, it was pushing a narrative.

Yes, I know I’m being critical, but their falsity demands I confront them. I’m sick of wet-nosed fresh out of some overpriced so-called journalism school “reporters” ignorantly pushing anti-gun narratives. I am just as fed-up with the wrinkled old sots who dream of the successful takeover of neo-Leninism. And let me not omit the overpaid gloriously ignorant assembly of talking-heads and faux-experts most of whom have never held a gun must less fired one, but who believe it’s their calling to deprive me of my Second Amendment rights.

This Associated Press article reminds me of the headlines that from time to time still scream: “SUV kills” however many people. The truth is that it doesn’t matter if the young man murdered and injured people with a lead pipe or a knife like the one used by Zachary Castaneda to murder four people when he went on a knifing rampage in Southern California during the same time frame.

Why aren’t these anti-gun politicians, anti-gun groups et al. calling for strict knife laws? And while that question is being pondered, why aren’t these two-bit pettifogger politicians and gun-grabbers interested in addressing the real culprit in these mass shootings?

Guns are the low-hanging fruit that are easy to be scapegoated. The real culprit in these mass shootings that day was the “cocaine, antidepressants and alcohol found in [the shooter’s] system at the time of the shooting.”

These same gun-grabbers and bureaus agitprop refuse to admit that the summum bonum would be to support President Trump in his efforts to secure the southern border across which tons of illegal drugs are pouring into the country. The summum bonum would be to work with President Trump in his fight against opioids and mood-altering psychotropic drugs.

The district attorneys in many cities today were elected on the promise that they wouldn’t prosecute people (read: dope dealers and junkies) for certain amounts of cocaine and marijuana. Keep in mind the six police officers shot in Philadelphia just last week were shot by a coke/marijuana dealer with an extensive criminal record. Would it not have made more sense to keep him and his kind off the streets than pass more gun-grabbing laws every time an arch-criminal breaks the law?

In my recent blog article titled, “What Role Is Big Pharma Playing In Mass Shootings and Why Isn’t Congress Investigating That Question?” (See: mychal-massie.com, Aug. 14) I detailed that doctors were distributing antidepressants as if they were gumdrop candies.

Politicians aren’t interested in addressing the real culprit, i.e., big pharma, because big pharma is putting millions and more into the pockets of politicians through lobbyists. Big pharma is also dumping gobs of money into college research programs for diseases that should have been cured decades ago. But, big pharma very quickly figured out that the billions of dollars to be earned wasn’t in finding a cure for diseases – it was in the government grants/perks and donations raised to support the never-ending research on college campuses and the strategic release of new medication(s).

I find it interesting that big pharma was able to find treatments and medications that have all but eliminated the threat of HIV/AIDS, and apart from the upsurge in polio caused by illegals and the uncontrolled flood of those from Third World countries, polio was cured in America when I was a child in grade school.

I have said it before and I say it again – anyone who thinks restricting the Second Amendment in any way will result in eliminating or even reducing these mass shootings is the body part for which bathroom tissue was invented. It’s complete and unmitigated stupidity born out of ignorance and/or the pursuit of neo-Leninism.

There is not a hamlet, town, city, state or country in which the individual rights of the people to own guns have been restricted or abolished that haven’t realized dramatic increases in gun violence and/or other types of violent crimes.

Gun-grabbers in America like to point to the United Kingdom, but what they conveniently omit is that knives and automobiles are now the preferred means of mass slaughter there. What such gun laws did prove Nov. 14, 2015, when terrorists in Paris murdered 128 Parisians: was: “When seconds count police are only minutes away.”

New Jersey, New York, California and Chicago have the most draconian and oppressive anti-gun laws in the country. They can spin it any way they desire, but they continue to rank high in gun violence.

We don’t need fools clamoring for the Second Amendment to be further violated. We need to rid America of gun-free zones, work with President Trump to secure our borders to stop the flow of drugs across same, and we must start holding big pharma accountable.

It’s time to treat big pharma as politicians and states like New York treat gun manufacturers. Let’s start holding the pharmaceutical companies responsible for their contribution to mass killings.