Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison

Convicted in 1968 shooting death of Democratic presidential candidate

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 31, 2019 at 1:48pm
(NBC News) The man convicted of killing Robert F. Kennedy was injured Friday in a stabbing in a California prison, officials said.

NBC San Diego confirmed the attack on Sirhan Bishara Sirhan, 75, citing law enforcement sources.

"There was an assault on an inmate on Friday, August 30 at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility at 2:21 p.m.," the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

"Officers responded quickly, and found an inmate with stab wound injuries," the department said, adding that the victim was stabilized at a hospital.

