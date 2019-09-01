Scientists: 50-foot sea-level rise even if warming stops right now

(Newshub) Three million years ago when temperatures were a few degrees warmer than they are now, the seas were 16m higher.

That's the conclusion of a new study which looked at deposits left in coastal caves inundated during the Pliocene.

"Constraining models for sea level rise due to increased warming critically depends on actual measurements of past sea level," said researcher Victor Polyak of the University of New Mexico.

"This study provides very robust measurements of sea-level heights during the Pliocene."

