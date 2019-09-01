SECTIONS
Scientists: 50-foot sea-level rise even if warming stops right now

U.N. estimates oceans will rise only about 26 inches by end of century

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 31, 2019 at 8:49pm
(Newshub) Three million years ago when temperatures were a few degrees warmer than they are now, the seas were 16m higher.

That's the conclusion of a new study which looked at deposits left in coastal caves inundated during the Pliocene.

"Constraining models for sea level rise due to increased warming critically depends on actual measurements of past sea level," said researcher Victor Polyak of the University of New Mexico.

"This study provides very robust measurements of sea-level heights during the Pliocene."

Read the full story ›

