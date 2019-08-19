Senator: Horowitz report to be ugly for DOJ

(Washington Examiner) Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina predicted Sunday that the upcoming report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz on abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act would be “ugly and damning” for the DOJ.

The Republican Senate Judiciary chairman spoke with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, saying the much-anticipated Horowitz report was “coming out in weeks, not days, not months.” In explaining to Bartiromo why the release of the report had been repeatedly delayed — Attorney General William Barr predicted early this year it would come out in May or June — Graham said “every time you turn around you find something new.”

Graham predicted Horowitz would have a lot to say about “the good, the bad, and the ugly” at the FBI and DOJ, and would likely have recommendations about what should be done to fix it.

