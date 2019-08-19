SECTIONS
Senator: Horowitz report to be ugly for DOJ

'Every time you turn around you find something new'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 19, 2019 at 9:22am
(Washington Examiner) Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina predicted Sunday that the upcoming report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz on abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act would be “ugly and damning” for the DOJ.

The Republican Senate Judiciary chairman spoke with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, saying the much-anticipated Horowitz report was “coming out in weeks, not days, not months.” In explaining to Bartiromo why the release of the report had been repeatedly delayed — Attorney General William Barr predicted early this year it would come out in May or June — Graham said “every time you turn around you find something new.”

Graham predicted Horowitz would have a lot to say about “the good, the bad, and the ugly” at the FBI and DOJ, and would likely have recommendations about what should be done to fix it.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







