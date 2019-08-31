Sex offenders, other criminals arrested at U.S. border

During a recent three-day period, U.S. Border Patrol agents reported apprehending three illegal aliens previously deported for convictions of sexual abuse of children, one man wanted for sexual contact with a child and two dangerous gang members.

Among them were Francisco W. Rodriguez-Garcia, a 35-year-old Mexican who had been convicted in 2005 in Garland, Texas, for felony aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14. He was deported to Mexico in 2014 after serving nine years in a Texas prison, Breitbart News reported.

Rodriguez now faces federal prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal as an aggravated felon.

“Criminals will keep trying to enter further into the United States and make their way into our communities,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said in a written statement. “This is how our men and women of the Border Patrol keep our communities safe from predators like this.”

A day later, Breitbart reported, Laredo Sector agents arrested a dangerous gang member during a foiled human smuggling attempt. A background check found he is a member of the Hermanos Pistoleros Latinos gang.

On the same day, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Roma Port of Entry apprehended a man returning from Mexico to the U.S. who is wanted for an alleged sex crime against a child in Edinburg, Texas.

In a addition, Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a Honduran national who had been convicted in Georgia in 2012 of statutory rape.

And El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a gang member and a convicted sexual predator during the past week.

He was the 20th sex offender arrested by El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents this year.