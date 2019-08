(FOX NEWS) -- Jussie Smollett's PR team said Wednesday that "every iota" of the actor's account of being victimized by a racist, anti-gay attack in Chicago this past January is supported by police evidence, despite police repeatedly saying it was all staged.

The statement followed a filing by the city Monday defending its lawsuit that seeks to recoup the costs of investigating what it says was a January publicity stunt.

Read the full story ›