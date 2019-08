(Washington Examiner) Photos from a fundraising event for a Democratic state senator in Illinois surfaced over the weekend showing a mock assassination of President Trump, prompting apologies and condemnation.

The pictures from a fundraiser for Sen. Martin Sandoval were initially posted on Facebook by a woman who attended the event and shows a man pointing a fake gun at someone wearing a Trump mask and a Mexican costume. Donors paid a minimum of $250 to attend Sandoval’s golf outing in Winfield, Illinois, located just outside of Chicago.