SECTIONS
Front Page Money
Print

Stocks little changed as Fed meeting kicks off in Wyoming

'Trying to shake the bushes and see how would the market react if they did not cut rates at all'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 22, 2019 at 4:02pm
Print

(CNBC) Stocks were little changed on Thursday as comments from top Federal Reserve officials at an annual central banking summit raised concern about whether the Fed will cut rates next month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 65 points higher, or 0.25%.The S&P 500 hovered around the flatline while the Nasdaq Composite traded 0.5% lower.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George told CNBC’s Steve Liesman that the Fed should not have cut interest rates last month, stating that “it wasn’t required in my view. ” George is a voting member on the Fed’s policymaking committee. She made her comments ahead of an annual central banking symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Stocks little changed as Fed meeting kicks off in Wyoming
Russia launches humanoid into outer space
You can now spend up to 5 years in jail for lying on your resume
Cop urinated on girl, 12, waiting for school bus
1519 Project vs. Project 1619
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×