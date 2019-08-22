Stocks little changed as Fed meeting kicks off in Wyoming

(CNBC) Stocks were little changed on Thursday as comments from top Federal Reserve officials at an annual central banking summit raised concern about whether the Fed will cut rates next month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 65 points higher, or 0.25%.The S&P 500 hovered around the flatline while the Nasdaq Composite traded 0.5% lower.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George told CNBC’s Steve Liesman that the Fed should not have cut interest rates last month, stating that “it wasn’t required in my view. ” George is a voting member on the Fed’s policymaking committee. She made her comments ahead of an annual central banking symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

