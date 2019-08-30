Stocks little changed as market wraps up wild August

(CNBC) Stocks were little changed on Friday as investors took a breather following a wild month of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 27 points higher, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 dipped just below the flatline while the Nasdaq Composite traded 0.4% lower.

The major indexes were headed for their worst monthly performance since May. The Dow was down 1.8% while the S&P 500 had lost 1.9%. The Nasdaq pulled back nearly 3%. U.S.-China trade relations intensified this month, rattling investors.

Read the full story ›