Super-rich county sees 5th rape by illegal in month

One of America's richest enclaves is Montgomery County, Maryland. Just outside of Washington, D.C., its residents have a median annual household income of just under $100,000, while the nationwide figure is about half that.

Nearly one-third of its residents over 25 hold a post-graduate degree.

It also is a "sanctuary" county where authorities largely vow not to cooperate with law enforcement against illegals. And it is seeing the results of an "invasion," as President Trump has described it, of illegal aliens coming across the nation's southern border.

WJLA in Washington reported a fifth illegal alien has been arrested on rape charges in the county in the last month.

The suspect was identified as Nelson Reyes-Medrano, 46, a Salvadoran national living in the U.S. illegally.

He was accused of attacking and raping at knifepoint a 16-year-old girl.

The Liberty Unyielding blog said there's no explanation for how Reyes-Medrano happened to be in the Germantown, Maryland, house or whether he knew the victim of her family.

Police said Reyes-Medrano grew impatient, placed the knife against the victim’s neck and ripped off her clothing. The victim told detectives she was in pain during the entire assault.

ICE has lodged a detainer against Reyes-Medrano, but Montgomery County, as a declared sanctuary county, has not honored previous detainers.

came the report of the fourth rape in a month.Blaze Media reported Kevin Mendoza, 26, a Honduran national, was arrested Aug. 16 charged with first-degree rape and attempted murder in the Washington suburb of Silver Spring.

The county police department said in a press release that detectives concluded the victim was attacked in the parking lot of her apartment building. The suspect grabbed her from behind, threw her down, began strangling her, struck her multiple times in the face and head with a closed fist and then raped her, police said.

She was treated at a local hospital for multiple injuries and doctors "advised detectives that the severity of the strangulation the victim suffered could have resulted in her death."

Earlier this month, Blaze Media reported a Salvadoran illegal immigrant, Rodrigo Castro-Montejo, was apprehended by immigration officials after Montgomery County ignored an ICE detainer and released him on bond despite second-degree rape charges.

And Montgomery County police arrested two illegal aliens from El Salvador, Mauricio Barrera-Navidad, 29, and Carlos Palacios-Amaya, 28, for raping an 11-year-old child.

Blaze Media noted Montgomery County also was the setting for the infamous Rockville rape case, in which a 14-year-old girl was allegedly brutally raped by two illegal aliens in a public school bathroom.