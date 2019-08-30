SECTIONS
Surgeon general: 'This ain't your mother's marijuana'

Trump donates $100K toward digital campaign to raise awareness of risks

Published August 29, 2019 at 8:17pm
(Associated Press) Federal health officials issued a national warning Thursday against marijuana use by adolescents and pregnant women, as more states legalize the increasingly potent drug for medicinal and recreational use.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Surgeon General Jerome Adams made the announcement, with Azar calling marijuana “a dangerous drug.” Officials said President Donald Trump has donated $100,000 — one-quarter of his annual government salary — toward a digital campaign to raise awareness of the risks. Trump has forgone his official salary since taking office.

Read the full story ›

