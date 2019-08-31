Survivors of Charleston church shooting OK'd to sue feds

(NBC News) Survivors of the mass shooting inside a Charleston, South Carolina, church in 2015 should be allowed to sue the federal government for failing to enforce national background checks on gun purchases, an appellate court ruled Friday.

A lower court had dismissed the case, which was filed by survivors and the family members of victims of the attack on Mother Emanuel AME Church, carried out by Dylann Roof on June 17, 2015.

But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit concluded that the lower court judge was wrong, and revived the case Friday. The 4th Circuit's ruling could also be appealed.

