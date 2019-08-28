Ted Cruz: 7-hour Dem debate is 'cruel and unusual punishment'

It didn't take long for the jokes to erupt when the Democrats announced a seven-hour debate about global warming for their remaining presidential nominee hopefuls.

Such as a comment from "Thermax" that, "There will be enough hot air there to smelt steel."

Then U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, chimed in with his own bit of clowning.

He jokingly raised the possibility the event could violate the 8th Amendment.

SEVEN hours. The Eighth Amendment to the Constitution provides, “Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.” https://t.co/vaCuAzWRZJ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 28, 2019

That concept is an appreciated "rescue," according Twitter comment aggregator Twitchy.

"All that hot air cannot be good for the climate," expressed a concerned Nehal Jaruu.

Said Twitchy, "Ten candidates flying to New York City specifically for a town hall on the threat posed by fossil fuel emissions can't help matters either."

The debate was announced just a day ago on social media.

CNN announces seven-hour Democratic presidential candidates' town hall on climate change. Ten candidates to appear consecutively, 40 minutes each. https://t.co/QE8nemMwjG — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 27, 2019

Details were there too:

DETAILS for our seven-hour @CNN Climate Crisis Town Hall event on Sept. 4: 5pm – Castro5:40pm – Yang6:20pm – Harris7pm – Klobuchar8pm – Biden8:40pm – Sanders9:20pm – Warren10pm – Buttigieg10:40pm – O’Rourke11:20pm – Bookerhttps://t.co/RkDJzddz3j — Liz Stark (@stark_talk) August 27, 2019

So was reaction.

"And some people say there is no Hell," exclaimed Twitter user Daniel Schneider.

"This is what I imagine orientation day in Hell is like," said Inez Stepman.

"I would chew my leg off to escape," said Ian MacNeal.

And Harold Stickeehans said, "Too bad. I would have watched, but I'll be busy rubbing sand into my eyes that night."

The event is set for Sept. 4.