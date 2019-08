(FOX NEWS) -- A Florida teen who developed a hole in his right lung that later caused it to collapse blames his recent health scare on vaping.

Chance Ammirata, 18, told CBS This Morning he required surgery to repair the hole, which he claims developed after he began using Juul — a popular e-cigarette device — when he was 16.

“I couldn’t breathe,” he told the outlet.

