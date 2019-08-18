SECTIONS
Tel Aviv sex shop revives God-ordained intimacy

'Reclaiming it as what it was supposed to be initially'

Published August 18, 2019 at 5:50pm
(HAARETZ) — A new store in Tel Aviv is looking to revive intimacy and sex in relationships — while keeping it kosher, of course.

Chana Boteach is the daughter of Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, an American Orthodox rabbi best known for his 1999 best-seller “Kosher Sex: A Recipe for Passion and Intimacy.” In her own way, Chana is following the family tradition after recently opening a boutique sex shop in the heart of Tel Aviv.

“‘Kosher Sex’ is really about recapturing sex and reclaiming it as what it was supposed to be initially, which is to create intimacy between two people,” Boteach, 28, tells Haaretz. With the new store and her father’s teachings, she hopes to help people rediscover their sensuality according to the tenets of Judaism.

