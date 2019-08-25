The Electoral College and its enemies

The Framers who crafted our Constitution were students of history, and of which types of government tended to succeed or fail.

Democracies, they knew, could become mobs swayed by the emotional oratory of demagogues. Democracies tended to survive only until people discovered that they could vote themselves money from the public treasury.

What the Framers designed instead was a republic that, as Alexander Hamilton wrote in Federalist Paper #68, would be “opposed to cabal, intrigue, and corruption.”

The American republic’s legislator representatives would be elected by geographic districts, using one ambitious politician to counterbalance another.

Members of the Electoral College (from the Latin collegium, meaning “community, society, guild”) from the various states, large and small, who ultimately choose the president could not, wrote Hamilton, be a “senator, representative, or other person holding a place of trust or profit under the United States … the immediate agents in the election will at least enter upon the task free from any sinister bias.”

For more than 200 years, those craving ever-more government power have sought to diminish or destroy the Electoral College because it defends federalism and deters mob-rule democracy.

Only days ago, for example, a U.S. appeals court in Denver ruled that individual electors can vote for whomever they wish for president and are not bound by their oath to vote for their state’s popular-vote winner.

Leftists since 2006 have schemed to circumvent the Constitution by having individual states agree to cast their electoral votes for the winner of the national popular vote, even if that person loses the state’s popular vote. This proposed National Popular Vote Interstate Compact has become law in the District of Columbia and 15 states – including California, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Massachusetts.

Electors from these states today control 196 electoral votes and constitute 72.6 percent of the 270 electoral votes needed to elect a president. The Compact goes into legal effect when it has been joined by states that control 270 or more electoral votes.

Is this Compact legal, and could it elect a president? Almost certainly not, because it violates the Constitution by replacing every state’s guaranteed “republican form of government” (see Article IV, Section 4) with a dubious kind of national direct majoritarian democracy that could override the majority of voters in some states. It also has other constitutional flaws.

Sixteen Democrat presidential candidates oppose the Electoral College, with Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts the most definitive in calling for its destruction.

The most demagogic Democrat is socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who days ago called the Electoral College a “scam” filled with “racial injustice” because some of the 50 different states voting for their own electors are largely white.

Her ignorance is amazing. Does Rep. Ocasio-Cortez understand that she, too, represents people living in a geographic district that has its own racial and ethnic makeup? Her 14th District of New York was gerrymandered out of the Bronx and Queens to guarantee election of a Democrat, like other progressive caucus districts. Forty-seven percent of district residents were born outside the U.S., 56 percent from Latin America.

Ocasio-Cortez, however, as a recent search of Federal Election Commission (FEC) records by the Daily Caller News Foundation discovered, has this year gotten contributions from only 10 people who live in her district, totaling $1,545. But she has received millions – more than any other congressional neophyte – and reportedly may have diverted $1 million illegally into private accounts. This is coming from Hollywood, Silicon Valley and other far-left power centers in America.

So whose representative is Ocasio-Cortez – her district’s, or her nationwide radical left funders?

Hillary Clinton condemns the Electoral College because she “won millions” more popular votes than Donald J. Trump. Most of this margin, however, came from California, a one-party state ruled by Democrats, that has one-third of America’s government-dependent welfare recipients, one-quarter of its illegal aliens and a large share of the nation’s homeless.

California has implemented laws that Democrats now propose to spread nationwide, including “ballot harvesting” in which up to five absentee ballots are sent unrequested to Spanish-surname and other likely Democrat-voting homes – then picked up by Democrat operatives who deliver them by truckloads to be vote-counted. The National Vote Compact – plus a census that prohibits counting each state’s non-citizens – would make it easy in giant Democrat-run states to manufacture a huge fake national “popular vote majority” using vote fraud.

This is precisely the greedy-for-power demagogic divide-and-conquer “faction” (as our Framers called political parties) and election theft that the Electoral College was designed to prevent.

