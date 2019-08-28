SECTIONS
Diversions Front Page Money Politics U.S.
Print

The roots of Twitter's shadowbanning operation

'They ruined my life. They've ruined us financially'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 28, 2019 at 1:44pm
Print

(LAURA LOOMER) -- “It’s been exhausting, frankly,” Kathy Shell-Amidon told me. “I’m mad as hell.”

Amidon is a conservative activist. She worked alongside David Rosler, who for a time used the pseudonym Proe Graphique because he worked in the film industry, and created the Tea Party Fire Ants in 2013 to whip up online support for conservative causes. Amidon describes Rosler as a “brilliant strategist.” Now, they’re seeking funding for what Amidon describes as a new genre of exciting 3D Christian movies geared towards Millennials. She has been his associate producer since 2016, but has recently helped organize a series of pro-Trump music rallies, which will soon debut.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dow rises more than 250 points
Study: Focusing on present improves grades, cuts stress
Just thinking about investing in stocks sparks anxiety
Church leader arrested for 'stealing over $11 million'
'Traveling on Sabbath' gets Israeli schoolbook yanked
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×