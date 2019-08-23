Trans activists slams men who won't have sex with wannabe women

(LifeSiteNews) A popular transgender blogger issued a flurry of tweets saying “straight” men should want to have sex with men who dress as women because genitals are “only flesh.”

“Zinnia” Jones tweeted that if a normal man doesn’t desire a transgender man he is prejudice and should “work through” it.

“I don’t see a problem with telling straight guys who are exclusionary of trans women partners that they should try to work through that,” Jones tweeted.

He said men who want to be women should be treated “as the women they are,” adding that to consider transgenders sexually undesirable is “exclusionary.” Jones claimed that for straight men to desire only biological women “should be an outlier and marginal position.”