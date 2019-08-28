SECTIONS
'Traveling on Sabbath' gets Israeli schoolbook yanked

'Causes concrete offense' to children in religious school system

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 28, 2019 at 3:01pm
(HAARETZ) -- An Education Ministry official has ordered state-religious elementary schools in Tel Aviv to return copies of a children’s book that suggests people may decide for themselves whether or not to travel on the Sabbath.

The book called “When Will We Know If Michal Was Elected,” was sent out a few days ago as a gift to incoming first graders. Shoshana Nagar, the Education Ministry inspector for religious education in Tel Aviv, complained that it “causes concrete offense” to children in the religious school system, and she sent principals a letter on Tuesday demanding that they return the books to city hall.

The book, written by Hila Tov, was published a few months ago. It addresses issues of democracy, gender, elections and choices by narrating a conversation between a woman and her daughter, who tells her mother about Michal, a friend who is “running in the election.”

Read the full story ›

