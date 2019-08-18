Trump and the Greenland New Deal

Days ago the Wall Street Journal reported that, “with varying degrees of seriousness,” President Donald Trump has “repeatedly expressed interest” in buying from Denmark the world’s largest island, Greenland.

Likewise, the “future of the Democratic Party,” socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, recently proposed a “Green New Deal” that would save the world from global warming by outlawing the internal combustion engine; prohibiting airline travel; ending cow flatulence, a major source of greenhouse gases, by banishing the eating of beef; and taxing nearly $100 trillion out of businesses and the wealthy.

Her Chief of Staff admitted that her so-called Green New Deal was not intended to cure world warming, declaring that it was not “a climate thing” but a “how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing,” as this column discussed on July 15. The Green New Deal was a pretext to use climate fears to transform our economy from capitalist to socialist. Truth-telling leftist Saikat Chakrabarti was soon removed from her staff.

In the year 986 A.D., Erik the Red led 14 boatloads of Vikings to Greenland, starting his recruitment of settlers by promising that Greenland had more fertile farmland than Iceland. This Red, like Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s Green, used propaganda.

Some Vikings found early success in Greenland. But then the brief once-each-thousand-years cyclic medieval warming period ended and began what climatologists call the “Little Ice Age,” which lasted until 1850 and wiped out most Viking settlers. Modern archeologists documented survivors each new year dug graves more shallowly as their soil turned to rock-hard permafrost.

Today 80 percent of Greenland’s 836,330 square miles is covered with ice, which at its center is almost two miles thick. Only 56,000 settlers remain, and 90 percent are not primarily Vikings but descendants of the native Inuit peoples. Greenland has been owned since 1814 by Denmark, which provides its people an annual subsidy of $591 million, about $10,550 per person. This subsidy sustains a socialist society in which nobody owns private property, with all land controlled by five “kommunes.”

Nearly all enterprises, including health care, are at least largely government owned. Greenland is a county of Denmark, which controls its foreign policy, defense and monetary policy. But it has a kind of autonomy that permits its residents to vote for independence if they wish, although at present most are dependent on Denmark’s yearly Danegeld.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should love socialist Greenland, far better than the proudly capitalistic, free-enterprise, high-tax welfare state of Denmark itself. But as leftist British newspaper the Guardian admits, Greenland is riven by high unemployment, alcoholism, depression and suicide. “Schoolchildren rank abysmally on tests relative to their contemporaries in Denmark,” and teens have “growing dependence on cannabis.” Greenland suffers the usual dehumanizing nightmare caused by socialism.

So why does President Trump want a socialist island whose head of local government says that Greenland is “open for business but not for sale”?

Mr. Trump is not the first U.S. president to ponder this purchase. When Nazi Germany occupied Denmark during World War II, the U.S. took military control of Greenland in April 1941 to prevent Nazi invasion. President Harry Truman returned Greenland to Denmark immediately after the war, but he offered our good Danish allies $100 million in gold for the strategic island, an offer the Danes quietly refused.

In January 1917, Denmark did sell us today’s U.S. Virgin Islands for $25 million (dollars today worth $575.61 million, calculates American Thinker’s Tiberiu Dianu). In 1867, when Secretary of State William Seward purchased Alaska from Russia for $7.2 million, he also began drawn-out negotiations with Denmark over today’s Virgin Islands, and also considered buying Greenland and Iceland.

Today we recognize that Greenland is rich in resources: zinc, lead, copper, iron ore, coal, diamonds and oil. Canadians are already mining gold there, and Chinese are mining rare-earth elements. Denmark nixed a 2017 Chinese attempt to buy an abandoned naval base, and in 2018 rebuffed Chinese plans to build three airports in Greenland. Denmark since 1950 has allowed the U.S. Thule Air Base, 750 miles north of the Arctic Circle, critical to our winning the Cold War.

Global warming alarmists say global sea level could rise 23 feet and submerge far-south Florida if all Greenland’s ice melted. A Greenland Trump Tower would attract those ready to fight a “new cold war” against global warming – and those who believe in unicorns.

Medieval Europeans believed in unicorns because many had seen the five to 10-foot straight spiral horns of the mythical utopian creature. In fact, these amazing horns came from narwhales that swim along Greenland’s west coast.

