Trump cancels Denmark trip

Over nation's refusal to discuss Greenland purchase

author-image WND News Services About | Email | Archive
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.
rss feed Subscribe to feed

(Fox) The Danish royal family was “surprised” after President Trump scrapped a planned visit to Denmark following comments by the country’s prime minister that the idea the U.S. might buy Greenland from them was “absurd.”

Trump had been expected to visit Denmark on Sept. 2-3 as part of his trip to Europe, but until his tweets Tuesday, there were no solid indications the visit was centered on buying Greenland.

“Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” Trump wrote.

Read the full story ›
Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.