Trump cancels Denmark trip

(Fox) The Danish royal family was “surprised” after President Trump scrapped a planned visit to Denmark following comments by the country’s prime minister that the idea the U.S. might buy Greenland from them was “absurd.”

Trump had been expected to visit Denmark on Sept. 2-3 as part of his trip to Europe, but until his tweets Tuesday, there were no solid indications the visit was centered on buying Greenland.

“Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” Trump wrote.