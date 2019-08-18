Trump launches into Fox News: ‘I’m not happy with it’

President Trump on Sunday unloaded a scathing attack against the Fox News Channel, saying “something is going on” at the network and he’s “not happy with it.”

“Fox is a lot different than it used to be. I can tell you that,” Trump told reporters, as he singled out two prominent personalities on Fox News.

“Juan Williams, then they have the wonderful woman that gave Hillary Clinton the questions. That was a terrible thing. And all of a sudden, she’s working for Fox. What’s she doing working for Fox?”

The “wonderful woman” to whom the president was referring is Donna Brazile, the former DNC chair and CNN commentator who now appears on Fox.

“Fox has changed, and my worst polls have always been from Fox,” Trump said.

“There’s something going on at Fox. I’ll tell you right now. And I’m not happy with it.”

The president added: “I think they’re making a big mistake because Fox was treated very badly by the Democrats. Very, very badly. Having to do with the debates and other things. And I think Fox is making a big mistake because, you know, I’m the one that calls the shots on that — on the really big debates. I guess we’re probably planning on three of them. And I — well, I’m very — I’m not happy with Fox.”

Trump did speak favorably of several big names at Fox, including Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Lou Dobbs, Jesse Watters, Jeanine Pirro and Greg Gutfeld.

Of Gutfeld, Trump noted: “He wasn’t good to me two years ago. Now he sees all I’ve done. He says ‘would you rather have a great president or a nice guy?’ I think I’m a nice guy, but nobody’s done in two and a half years what I’ve done.”

