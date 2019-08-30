SECTIONS
Trump nominates 12 for federal court judgeships

Picks include 5 justices in California

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 30, 2019 at 3:39pm
(Courthouse News) President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced 12 new federal judicial nominations, including one to fill a seat on the Ninth Circuit, another to a spot on the Second Circuit and five to federal courts in California.

For a vacant spot on the Ninth Circuit, Trump selected Judge Danielle Hunsaker, who serves on the Washington County Circuit Court of Oregon. Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown appointed Hunsaker to the state bench in 2017.

Before taking the bench, Hunsaker worked as a partner at the Portland firm Larkins Vacura Kayser and taught at the Lewis & Clark Law School.

Hunsaker was on the list of four finalists for the vacant spot on the Ninth Circuit that Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley sent to the White House last week. The four finalists came from a bipartisan judicial selection committee the senators and Rep. Greg Walden convened to suggest choices for the seat.

