SECTIONS
Politics U.S. World
Print

Trump outraged over 'totally false' report

Lawrence O'Donnell's 'most ridiculous claim of all'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 29, 2019 at 9:38am
Print

(FOX NEWS) – President Trump on Thursday blasted Lawrence O’Donnell and the media at large after the MSNBC host was forced to retract an unverified report he shared on his show this week that tied Trump’s finances to Russia.

Calling the report "totally false," the president demanded that the media as a whole apologize for “inaccurate reporting.”

“Crazy Lawrence O’Donnell, who has been calling me wrong from even before I announced my run for the Presidency, even being previously forced by NBC to apologize, which he did while crying, for things he said about me & The Apprentice, was again forced to apologize, this time ... for the most ridiculous claim of all, that Russia, Russia, Russia, or Russian oligarchs, co-signed loan documents for me, a guarantee,” Trump tweeted.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Hundreds of attacks on churches documented
DiGenova: IG found all 4 FISA warrants illegal
DHS bars 'rude' Dems from border facilities
Trump outraged over 'totally false' report
Smollett team: 'Every iota' of hate-crime attack claim is true
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×