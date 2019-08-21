Trump spokesman gets on 'Dancing with the Stars,' TV host outraged

Now merely dancing on a TV show such as "Dancing with the Stars" is enough to drive some people over the edge, if it has any connection at all with President Donald Trump.

Just ask Tom Bergeron, host of the popular ABC program, who apparently has a problem with his own producers' selection of Sean Spicer, the former U.S. press secretary for Trump, as a contestant in the upcoming season.

On Wednesday, Bergeron posted a lengthy message of disappointment on Twitter, having hoped Season 28 "would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliations."

Some thoughts about today pic.twitter.com/aCQ4SHrGCI — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) August 21, 2019

Bergeron indicated he had eaten lunch with Andrew Llinares, the new executive producer of the show, and was "convinced we were in agreement."

"Subsequently (and rather obviously), a decision was made to, as we often say in Hollywood, 'go in a different direction,'" Bergeron explained online.

"We can all agree to disagree, as we do now, but ultimately it's their call," he added. "I'll leave it to them to answer any further questions about those decisions."

"For me, as host, I always gaze into the camera's lens and imagine you on the other side, looking for a two-hour escape from whatever life hassles you've been wrestling with. That's a connection and a responsibility which I take very seriously, even if I occasionally season it with dad jokes."

The cast for the new season was made public Wednesday on "Good Morning America," and it was there that Bergeron mocked Trump's former spokesman.

"The nice thing is, Sean will be in charge of assessing audience size," Bergeron clowned, alluding to disputes about the crowd size at Trump's inauguration in January 2017.

Spicer admitted he's not strong when it comes to music and dance, explaining: "I was kicked out of band in sixth grade, and the quote was, 'You have the sense of beat of a steamroller.'"

Other contestants in the upcoming season are far less politically famous than Spicer.

They include Christie Brinkley, "Dawson's Creek" star James Van Der Beek, "The Bachelorette" Hannah Brown, former Supremes singer Mary Wilson, "Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown, country singer Lauren Alaina, NFL legend Ray Lewis, former Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke, NBA star and Khloe Kardashian ex-husband Lamar Odom, "Kenan and Kel" star Kel Mitchell, and "The Office" star Kate Flannery.

Bergeron isn't the only Hollywood voice to be dismayed at the selection of Spicer on the show.

Bill Prady, executive producer of "The Big Bang Theory," tweeted: "Sean Spicer lied repeatedly to the American people and literally defended Hitler. @ABC Network: 'Yes, but can he fox trot? Tune in to see!'"

Sean Spicer lied repeatedly to the American people and literally defended Hitler. @ABCNetwork: “Yes, but can he fox trot? Tune in to see!” — Bill Prady (@billprady) August 21, 2019

But Spicer kept his head above the fray, tweeting: "It's time to have some fun. Excited to join a great cast and show @DancingABC."

It’s time to have some fun. Excited to join a great cast and show @DancingABC https://t.co/X6p86eiL0Y — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) August 21, 2019

Spicer previously appeared on network TV during the 2017 Emmy Awards, at which he said: "This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period -- both in person and around the world."

His participation did not thrill some celebrities in the audience.

"I'm not ready to laugh 'with' Sean Spicer," Zach Braff of "Scrubs" tweeted. "I think he is an evil, opportunistic liar that hurt our country."

