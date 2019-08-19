Trump: Sue Google for trying to help Hillary win

Wow, Report Just Out! Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump Supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought! @JudicialWatch — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

Citing evidence presented to the Senate by a Democratic-voting researcher, President Trump on Monday said Google should be sued for manipulating millions of votes in Hillary Clinton’s favor in the 2016 election.

“Wow, Report Just Out! Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump Supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought!” Trump said in a tweet.

WND reported last month Harvard-trained researcher Robert Epstein, who voted for Clinton, told a Senate panel that Google’s search results favored the Democratic candidate in 2016 and can do the same in 2020.

Trump was referring to a newly released report of Epstein’s July 16 testimony to the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution concluding that biased search results can alter the opinion of millions.

Epstein estimates that at least 2.6 million votes were manipulated in 2016 and possibly at many as 15 million.

While it is of no consequence in a state-by-state Electoral College system, Democrats have made much of the fact that Clinton acquired nearly 3 million more votes than Trump nationally. Trump won the Electoral College vote 304-227.

Epstein warned the senators that Google is working to ensure that Trump does not win reelection in 2020.

A senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research, he made it clear at the hearing that he is “not a conservative.”

“I am here today for three reasons: to explain why Google presents a serious threat to democracy and human autonomy, to explain how passive monitoring systems can protect us both now and in the future from companies like Google, and to tell you how Congress can immediately end Google’s worldwide monopoly on search,” he said in his prepared testimony.

Not politically neutral

Earlier this month, a senior software engineer at Google admitted in an interview with Project Veritas that “Big Tech” is not politically neutral and that his company manipulates search algorithms “to do what we want them to do.”

“It’s time to decide, do we run the technology, or does the technology run us?” said Greg Coppola, who worked on artificial intelligence and the popular Google Assistant software.

“Are we going to just let the biggest tech companies decide who wins every election from now on?”

After the interview was published, Google put Coppola on administrative leave.

Project Veritas asked Coppola about Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s testimony to Congress last December in which he insisted Google’s algorithms are politically unbiased.

Coppola began be expressing his respect for Sundar as a manager and noted that the Google Assistant on which he works, the counterpart to Apple’s Siri, “really doesn’t have a political bias.”

However, regarding Google’s algorithms, he said it’s “ridiculous to say that there’s no bias.”

“I think everyone who supports anything other than the Democrats, anyone who’s pro-Trump or in any way deviates from what CNN and the New York Times are pushing, notices how bad it is,” he said.