Tucker Carlson: Stunning things 'you didn't know about Joe Biden'

Joe Biden's spoken gaffes are legend already, like that one when he told a paralyzed supporter in a wheel chair to stand up so the crowd could see him.

Or the one about the "big stick" he said Barack Obama had.

But now there's a new development being noticed in his speeches: His ability to remember things that, well, didn't happen.

Just this week came the report that he remembered the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy … in the 1970s.

And a few days earlier was a report from Alana Goodman at the Washington Examiner about "Six times Biden described major events in his life that never happened."

One was when Biden "claimed twice recently that he met with Parkland, Florida, shooting survivors when he was vice president, despite the fact that he was already out of office when the attack took place."

Such statements aren't actually new, the report noted, since "In 1988, Biden was forced to drop out of the presidential race after he was found to have exaggerated his academic record, plagiarized a law school essay, and used quotes from other politicians in his speeches without attribution."

Another was when Biden said his helicopter was "forced down" near Osama bin Laden's lair in Afghanistan.

"Biden claimed in multiple speeches in 2008 that he knew where Osama bin Laden was hiding because his helicopter had been 'forced down' nearby in the mountains of Afghanistan," the report said.

The Examiner documented he proclaimed: "If you want to know where al Qaeda lives, you want to know where bin Laden is, come back to Afghanistan with me. Come back to the area where my helicopter was forced down with a three-star general and three senators at 10,500 feet in the middle of those mountains. I can tell you where they are."

The AP actually reported the helicopter had landed in order to wait out a snowstorm.

"The pilot landed as a precaution, and a U.S. military convoy picked up the senators and took them to the main American airbase," the report said.

Then there was Biden's claim he was a coal miner.

"I hope you won’t hold it against me, but I am a hard-coal miner, anthracite coal, Scranton, Pennsylvania," Biden said. "It's nice to be back in coal country. It's a different accent [in Virginia], but it's the same deal. We were taught that our faith and our family was the only really important thing, and our faith and our family informed everything we did."

Biden's campaign said that, in fact, was a "joke."

Now Fox News host Tucker Carlson is raising questions and concerns.

"It's hard, in fact, to imagine a candidate more out of step with the moment he is running. Biden is old and pale at a time when his party worships youth and diversity. Biden spent decades cultivating a reputation, deserved for not, as a moderate at a time when his party is moving hard to the left," he explained.

"Biden is running on electability, the notion that only he – only Joe Biden – can beat Donald Trump. Biden's new campaign ad portrays him as 'strong, steady, stable.' Not doddering, flaky, and weird. No. Strong, steady, stable. That's Joe Biden's self-description," he said.

"He is the most experienced candidate in the race, Biden often says. In fact, he is the only vice president in American history who served more than two full terms in office. And that's how he met the survivors of the Parkland shooting at the White House just last year – last year. And the rest of us assumed that Mike Pence was the vice president, but no."

He went on, "But it turns out there are a lot of things you didn't know about Joe Biden."

He cited Biden's claim to being a coal miner.

"You should also know that Biden was also, at various times, a fireman, a hard-boiled homicide detective, a gold miner in the Yukon, and a wise old Indian chief who slew many a bear in his day. Not your average politician for sure," Carlson wrote.

"Needless to say, Biden was also a war hero. Of course, he was not in his generation's war; deference kept Joe Biden out of Vietnam. No, he was the oldest American soldier/U.S. senator serving in Iraq, braving relentless enemy fire to bring democracy to that benighted nation," Carlson wrote.

After all, Biden told supporters in 2008, "Number one, you take all the truths out, you better have helicopters ready to take those 3,000 civilians inside the Green Zone where I've been seven times and shot at."

Uhm, don't believe that report from others that Biden was simply staying at a hotel in Iraq when a mortar exploded hundreds of yards away, he suggested.

"Nor should you tell him that nobody can remember seeing him at all those civil rights sit-ins and demonstrations he claims to have led in the 1960s, either. He and Martin Luther King, leaders of the movement -- that's his story," Carlson wrote.

"He has got a million stories like that, and he is the hero of every single one of them. Take a seat, and he'll tell you, ladies and gentlemen. And remember, as you listen, that this man – this former coal miner and civil rights leader – is the single sanest person running for president as a Democrat this year. Meditate on that for a minute," he said.

Other instances found by Examiner included that time Biden said he was "shot at" in Iraq.

And he said he called Slobodan Milošević a "damn war criminal" to his face.

The report explained, "Biden met with Serbian leader Slobodan Milošević in 1993, at the height of the siege of Sarajevo. According to Biden’s book Promises to Keep, when Milošević asked what he thought about him, Biden responded: 'I think you're a damn war criminal and you should be tried as one.'"

Three of Biden's aides declined to affirm the story.

And, Biden said, "When I was 17 years old, I participated in sit-ins to desegregate restaurants and movie houses in my state, and my stomach turned upon hearing the voices of Faubus and Barnett, and my soul raged upon seeing the dogs of Bull Connor."

A witness contradicted him.

Biden also claimed in 2009 when during his "hours alone" with President George W. Bush in the Oval Office he rebuked the president over his foreign policy.

"I remember President Bush saying to me one time in the Oval Office," Biden told CNN, "'Well, Joe,' he said, 'I'm a leader.' And I said: 'Mr. President, turn around and look behind you. No one is following.'"

Bush aides said they didn't remember any such meeting.