Twitter runs Chinese regime ads smearing Hong Kong protesters

Every day I go out and see stuff with my own eyes, and then I go to report it on Twitter and see promoted tweets saying the opposite of what I saw. Twitter is taking money from Chinese propaganda outfits and running these promoted tweets against the top Hong Kong protest hashtags pic.twitter.com/6Wb0Km6GOb — Pinboard (@Pinboard) August 17, 2019

Twitter is running paid tweets by the official mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party that cast pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong as violent “bands of thugs.”

The promoted tweets of the Xinhua News Agency were spotlighted by the Twitter account of Pinboard and reported by TechCrunch.

Pinboard is run by Maciej Cegłowski, a U.S.-based web developer who has been monitoring the protests from Hong Kong.

“I just came home from a completely peaceful march where possibly a million Hong Kong residents came out, with no police in sight, to call for basic democratic rights,” he wrote on Saturday on Twitter. “What greets me is straight up lies from Xinhua about ‘bands of thugs’, courtesy of Twitter advertising.”

An estimated 1.7 million protesters gathered over the weekend in Hong Kong in a demonstration described by international media as peaceful. It’s Hong Kong police that have been documented by groups such as Amnesty International as using violent tactics. Beginning in March, the demonstrations initially targeted a bill that would enable the communist regime to extradite Hong Kong citizens and foreign nationals in the city. The protests since then have expanded to an effort to protect the liberties guaranteed under the “one country, two systems” reunification agreement.

Twitter has barred many ads purchased by conservative activists and causes. The social media giant’s service turns tweets into ads by expanding their distribution.

Last September, for example, Twitter banned ads by an immigration reform group that referred to “illegal aliens,” describing it as “hateful content” even though the term is enshrined in U.S. law.

Twitter banned in China

While allowing the Chinese Communist Party to distribute its propaganda, Twitter is officially banned in China along with other U.S. social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Google, YouTube, Tumblr and Snapchat.

TechCrunch reported Twitter was accused in June of censoring critics of the communist Chinese government after numerous Chinese-language user accounts were removed days before the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre.

Twitter insisted the accounts had been removed by error and, contrary to speculation, “were not mass reported by the Chinese authorities.”