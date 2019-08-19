U.S. bosses rejecting job-seekers who like Trump

If you support President Trump and his policies to raise America’s standing around the world and revitalize its economy, and are looking for work, you might have a problem.

It’s because, according to a new survey, one of five bosses will discriminate against you.

Apparently, it doesn’t matter if you’re the most qualified. It’s just your politics.

Paul Bedard wrote at the Washington Examiner about the stunning results.

“American workers who like President Trump face sweeping bias against them, with some managers refusing to hire his supporters and those already employed facing discrimination and mockery, according to a new study,” he said.

The marketing firm Airtasker found left-leaning firms are solidly anti-Trump, “with 20 percent vowing to reject a job candidate who backs the president.”

“And those who support Trump and who are already in the workplace face substantial mockery, including name-calling,” Bedard said.

The survey found 28 percent of pro-Trump workers face jokes from co-workers, 23 percent are the targets of extra criticism, 21 percent are ignored and 11 percent face name-calling.

Bedard noted the survey also found that 65 percent of hiring managers want to know a job candidate’s position on race, and 29 percent will reject a candidate if their position isn’t in line with the manager’s.”

While it’s illegal to use race, religion, disability or pregnancy to discriminate during the hiring process, “nevertheless, workplace discrimination is a real and pressing issue,” Airtasker said in its summary of the survey results.

The organization surveyed 204 people with hiring responsibilities and 805 employees.

“The majority of hiring managers said it was important to understand a candidate’s stance on racial equality (65 percent), gender equality (59 percent), and LGBTQ+ rights (54 percent). Another 38 percent felt the same about immigration, and 32 percent would want to know about an applicant’s politics,” the report said.

Each of those topics would lead “to some level of rejection,” it found.

Hiring managers routinely check an applicant’s social media, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, before making a hire.

“If someone at the company were to find an opinion they didn’t agree with on your profile, it could have game-changing ramifications: 51 percent of hiring managers who leaned left and another 57 percent who leaned right said they would not hire a qualified candidate if they expressed a strong online opinion about a controversial political issue,” the report said.

“Among our respondents, just over 40 percent of employees who had been terminated believed it had something to do with their identity, beliefs, or physical appearance.

“As the political divide continues to expand in the U.S., and at a time when people are growing more and more agitated when they need to face political opinions that differ from their own, vocally supporting a controversial figure can land you in the social doghouse,” the report on the results said.