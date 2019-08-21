SECTIONS
U.S. fencer punished for kneeling on podium

Warning for other athletes

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 21, 2019 at 9:38am
(Fox) Two U.S. athletes were given a year of probation by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) for staging protests while on the podium at the Pan American Games earlier this month, letters sent Tuesday revealed.

Hammer thrower Gwen Berry raised her fist and fencer Race Imboden took a knee while on the medal stand last week in Lima, Peru. All athletes at the Pan American Games and the Olympics agree to rules forbidding political protest.

The committee also warned other athletes that future protests could face more serious consequences.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
