Warren scrubs Native American DNA test video

(FREE BEACON) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D., Mass.) presidential campaign removed her DNA test ancestry video on Monday as her campaign attempts to put the issue behind her.

The Warren campaign scrubbed their launch video where it showed Warren talking about a DNA test which was supposed to counter President Donald Trump’s “attacks” on her heritage. The release of Warren’s DNA test results was not well received, as the test revealed she could be anywhere from 1/64th to 1/1024th Native American. On Monday, the video was removed from the campaign website originally linked at elizabethwarren.com/heritage, which now takes web visitors to a “Fact Squad’ page, having the URL https://facts.elizabethwarren.com/family/.

