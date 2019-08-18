We should ‘Red Flag’ Joe Biden

We need preemptive Red Flag laws for Joe Biden, Democrat politicians and their voters. They’re dangers to themselves and others.

Let’s do a Biden month in review. He still thinks Margaret Thatcher is Britain’s prime minister (not the first time he’s recently gaffed on this); believes there are at least three genders; believes he was vice president in 2018; grabbed a woman by the arm to tell her he was the first to support gay marriage (he wasn’t; he supported President Clinton’s 1996 Defense of Marriage Act); and believes firearms are like “Star Trek” ray guns.

And this is the frontrunner candidate for president of one of our two major parties, who will get tens of millions of votes when he’s the Democrat nominee. (I’m on public record having predicted a Biden/Elizabeth Warren ticket.)

Democrats would elect Genghis Khan if a “D” followed his name. Democrats care not about Biden’s past, both personally or legislatively, and wouldn’t care if he murdered someone on Fifth Avenue in New York City. I don’t think Democrat voters even care about some of Biden’s “moderate” stances, such as his “get in line” admonishment to immigrants.

The means of ousting President Trump don’t matter to Democrats – even if it meant electing a president who would likely have a viable 25th Amendment case against him on Day One. Democrats stand for everything and stand for nothing, because all that matters to these people is how they were “supposed to” win in 2016.

Joe Biden isn’t intimidatingly intelligent, and though I don’t personally know him, I would respectfully decline having the proverbial political beer with him. Having said that, I’m not an ageist, and I am sincerely concerned for the former vice president. If Biden were your father or grandfather, wouldn’t you – at the very least – be slightly anxious over his frequent disorientation, loss of memory and/or displaced memories and occasional lack of situational awareness?

In reading the Mayo Clinic’s symptoms of dementia, it reads like a medical diagnosis of Biden the 2020 candidate.

I disdain conspiracy theories, but Biden is not quite right, and his family, and best friend, former President Obama, need to intervene before Biden forgets to turn the oven off.

Biden, the Democrat media’s choiceThe more the 2020 campaign trudges on, the more I am convinced that Biden has absolutely zero interest in running for, or being, president. Like the Romanov dynasty in Russia, before Lenin and the Bolsheviks overthrew it to usher in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, Biden will hold on for dear political life, for one last hurrah.

He’ll have plenty of help from the DMIC (Democrat Media Industrial Complex). The DMIC knows the Democrat stands little chance in 2020. The loss will shift the party even further to Marxism/Leninism come 2021.

But the DMIC still has bills to pay; it wants Biden because it gets them as close to Trump v. Obama as it’ll ever get. The DMIC could milk Trump v. Biden/Obama more than any other combination. So if you already know you’re going to lose, may as well cash in.

The DMIC didn’t like Clinton. Her own husband doesn’t like her. She didn’t drive ratings; Trump did. The DMIC knows, however, that Obama would drive a decent amount of ratings. If Biden cleans up in the beginning of primary season, it’s game over for the rest of the candidates.

Like the party whose candidates it works to get elected, like a public relations firm, the DMIC also has its own sort of primary. Case in point: the reports about Biden’s sympathies to Democrat segregationists, roaming hands and hair smells. These “hit jobs” were too early to be hit jobs – unless those doing the hits were campaign rookies. If they were “October surprises,” they were 15 months too early. Rather, the coverage was inoculation – a bet hedge by the DMIC. If Biden is nominated, the DMIC will yawn and say his creepy touching – as well as possible dementia – has been covered ad infinitum, and the American people don’t care.

I want Biden next year so we can, once and for all, plant the tombstone at the grave site of the Obama years.

Like all the other Democrats playing for second in 2020, Biden supports so-called Red Flag laws, which are already in place (to varying degrees) in 17 states and the District of Columbia. These laws allow police or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of guns from an individual who may present a danger to himself or others. Sounds like utopia, right? Color me skeptical; these laws allow for ex parte hearings, which allow judges to make rulings without all plaintiff and defendant parties present. Red Flag laws are potentially constitutionally overreaching on five amendments: the Second, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth and 14th.

I’m uncertain if Biden owns firearms; but if he does, his loved ones and close friends should consider applying to Biden what he seeks to impose upon all of us. If it saves just one life, Democrats tell us, it’s worth it. And since Red Flag laws presume guilt before innocence – as unconstitutional a concept I can think of – I assume no onus of the burden of proof in calling for Red Flag reporting of Biden. I trust what my eyes and ears show me, and what they show me is a man whose political product is not only unwanted by the majority of the people in the majority of states, but also a man for whom running for president could, quite literally, kill him.

Joe, your campaign is one of futility, and you know it. Forgive the morbidity, but your candidacy is the political equivalent of hitting a deer, and then running over it out of mercy. Please retire, for the good of the country and for your own well-being. You have endured tragedy in your life, losing your wife and child in 1972, and another child in 2015. You’re a husband, a father and a granddad. Walk away, quietly, into a sunset, in what is now likely the twilight of your life. Be forewarned: We will not be kind to you in 2020 if you go through with this, and we will not be held liable for whatever may happen.

Rich Logis is host of “The Rich Logis Show,” at TheRichLogisShow.com, and author of the upcoming book “10 Warning Signs Your Child Is Becoming a Democrat.” He can be found on Twitter at @RichLogis.