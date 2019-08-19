We’ve now lost the culture war

A couple of years after I surrendered my life to Christ (in 1986) and was healed and delivered from 16 years of bondage to alcohol and drugs, He assigned me to the culture war. My area of expertise has been opposition to the global homosexual agenda, which has given me a front-lines vantage point on the slow and steady deconstruction of Christian civilization.

In the early days I followed the leadership of the pro-family movement in the strategy of framing our arguments in secular terms, but over time all the secular institutions fell to the “gays” and we pro-family activists fell back to biblical arguments, some of us earlier than others. By the time the battle over marriage began in earnest around the turn of the millennium, and “gay theology” began making serious inroads in mainline Christian denominations, I began to question whether conservatives could win the war.

I had passed the California Bar in 1999 and began practicing law in 2000, believing that our victory would be in the courts. I founded the Pro-Family Law Center and put my theory to the test, landing a major free-speech case representing two African American Christian women against their employer, the City of Oakland, over the city’s shutdown of their “Good News Employee Association,” designed to offer a pro-family alternative viewpoint in the workplace.

Our judge in federal district court was in-the-closet homosexual Vaughn Walker, who abused his power to shut us down in violation of the Constitution just as he would later do in the much more famous Proposition 8 case (which became Hollingsworth v. Perry at the Supreme Court).

I appealed our Good News case to the 9th Circuit and argued it before a three judge panel, which convened in a special session at Stanford University. They upheld Walker and then left our case unpublished so its bogus legal argument could never be cited by any other attorney – since they knew it could never survive honest appeal.

That was the turning point for me, when I began seriously considering the last days might truly be upon us, and the Lord was not going to vindicate our efforts to restore America and Judeo-Christian civilization. Instead, He would allow the rise of apostasy in fulfillment of prophecy.

Nevertheless, I knew He did not want us to stop fighting for Truth, because that fight would help to separate the sheep from the goats, and help the faithful remnant of the disintegrating church to identify each other.

When the populist movement emerged in the second decade of the millennium, I though perhaps I had misjudged world events and began to hope that a coalition of populist and Christian conservatives could defeat the satanic agenda of the global socialist elites. That hope peaked when the Russian Federation banned “gay” propaganda to children in 2013, because I knew then (even if most conservatives still don’t) that the sexual revolution generally and the LGBT agenda especially is the go-to secret weapon of the elites for sowing social chaos and weakening the resistance of the nations to globalist control (the Balaam Strategy, Revelation 2:14).

I even went to Moscow that year, to the planning committee of the World Congress of Families to try to persuade them to endorse the Russian ban as model legislation for conservative governments internationally (an idea which the Russians loved but the timid American “pro-family” representatives shot down immediately). Shortly thereafter, outraged by Putin’s defiance of his global LGBT activism in signing that ban, reprobate Obama pulled the cord on the “Russian Reset” policy and restarted the Cold War, orchestrating (with Soros) the coup which ousted the pro-Russian president of Ukraine and creating the “Ukraine Crisis,” which he then blamed on Putin. The WCF event was canceled.

That didn’t stop the international populist uprising, which reached a second, higher peak in 2016 with the Brexit vote in England and the election of Donald Trump. I was in the middle of a 27 nation tour studying that movement and meeting with various individuals in furtherance of it. I was in London for Brexit and joined a debriefing session of activist leaders there the next day. I was in Hungary when Viktor Orban stood up the the EU on immigration. I flew back from Europe to vote for Trump.

In 2018 I ran for governor of Massachusetts against Progressive Democrat-in-Republican-clothing Charlie Baker, polling as “the most popular governor in America.” I ran as an outspoken Christian conservative and champion of the populist agenda I had studied firsthand. I got 36.1 percent of the vote in the GOP primary, spending $140K to garner 100K votes compared to 175K votes the Baker team spent $7 million to get.

In other words, over the past 30 years I’ve fought as hard as I can fight in the culture war and diligently pursued every thread of hope for restoring the Judeo-Christian world order.

Yet I’ve also had an ever-present awareness of the gathering storm clouds of the last days, and struggled back and forth between optimism (my natural state) and discouragement.

As we proceed into the second half of the final year of this momentous decade, I think I’ve finally come to the conclusion that the culture war is lost and we’ve passed the point of no return in the collapse of Judeo-Christian civilization. The age of apostasy is upon us, and tribulation awaits. We haven’t yet reached the Days of Noah, but its getting close. Our “Donald Trump reprieve” may continue into a second term, but even so, the most central aspects of the eventual Antichrist government per Revelation 11:7-8 – homosexuality and polytheism – continue to advance globally under his reign.

I’m not going to stop fighting – because that remains a necessary witness to the world and the church – but my primary emphasis will shift to spiritual preparation for the Lord’s return. I’ve now moved to Memphis, at the heart of the Bible Belt, with a plan to launch “First Century Bible College” to promote the unity-in-the-essentials and last-days preoccupation of the early church. I will apply my skills and experience to assist in the gathering of the remnant in a post-denominational network of believers across the world, and to teach and explore the spiritual and cultural perspectives of the Apostles, prophecy and the holistic biblical worldview.

I think these truly are the last days, and I’m finally going to start taking that seriously.