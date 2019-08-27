What in 'ze' world? University mandates 'castrated' pronouns

American University in the nation's capital is implementing guidelines that make the use of "preferred pronouns" by students mandatory for faculty.

OneNewsNow reported the gender guidelines were implemented a few years ago, but Laurie Higgins of the Illinois Family Institute says the university's Center for Diversity and Inclusion is stepping up its efforts.

The university now intends to eradicate gender by making preferred pronouns mandatory for faculty, she said.

"So now they're not just adding new, invented words, like 'ze' [and] 'zer.' They're actually trying to empty out the existing words that are 'gendered' as they say of all meaning relative to maleness or femaleness."

The private university has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

Higgins warned that leftist activists at academic institutions nationwide are tireless in their attempt to "erase public recognition of sexual differentiation."

"It's classic Orwellian newspeak," she told OneNewsNow, "which is to either eliminate words a certain politically powerful group doesn't like or to change the definitions of existing words."

Higgins predicts that once the guidelines become mandatory for faculty, they will be required for students as well.