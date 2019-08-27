SECTIONS
What is super-secret mission of America's space drone?

X-37B subject of intense speculation since maiden mission in 2010

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 27, 2019 at 1:41pm
(WASHINGTON POST) -- The X-37B – the U.S. Air Force's ultra-secretive, astronaut-free spacecraft that looks like a miniaturized space shuttle – just broke its own flight record of 719 days in continuous orbit.

What, exactly, the experimental spacecraft has been doing for almost exactly two years straight has puzzled analysts who can only speculate about the Pentagon’s ambitions over the low-orbit vehicle.

The U.S. Air Force has said "the primary objectives of the X-37B are twofold: reusable spacecraft technologies for America’s future in space and operating experiments which can be returned to, and examined, on Earth."

Read the full story ›

