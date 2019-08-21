Why do socialists believe bigger government is a boon?

(AMERICAN SPECTATOR) – Why do socialists believe a bigger government is a boon?

Big government socialist types love the government. To hear them tell it, government employees are sainted experts motivated by a divine desire to serve their fellow Americans. Brilliant, hard-working, kind, good people work government jobs.

As if standing in line at the DMV for three hours and then being sent to another line and then being sent home because of a missing document isn't enough to convince Americans that government employees are humans and likely sadists, the Trump presidency has revealed that this malevolent rot goes to the top.

If men are given more power, they have more power to harass. The Obama administration used the IRS, EPA, and nearly every arm of the government to persecute ideological opponents.

The Russian collusion scandal was an exercise by fearful political opponents using the State Department, Department of Justice, FBI, and all tools in their power to prevent and then undo the will of the people by undermining the Trump presidency and attempting to push him out of office.

Read the full story ›