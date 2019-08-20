Will regime change come to Communist China?

Is it possibly true? Can it really be happening?

Is it actually possible that the world’s largest dictatorship is being confronted, not just with rowdiness at home, but the genuine possibility of overthrow and regime change?

Maybe so. Maybe not, but why not get ready this time? The story of Communist China is unique and fascinating. During the Japanese war against China, Chiang Kai-shek was the real ruler of China, and the Chinese Communists were a little-noticed movement headquartered in Yunnan province. How could the Communists embrace the Nationalists as their allies? Because Stalin told them to! After Japan surrendered, the Chinese Communists, emboldened by massive Soviet support, turned their attention and their guns against their erstwhile allies.

In 1949, the Communists succeeded in defeating the Nationalists, who fled to the island of Taiwan (formerly referred to by its Portuguese name, “Formosa”), where they built a strong and prosperous democracy that survives to this day despite a nasty blackout on their spectacular achievements.

Only much later, when the ChiComs abandoned the disastrous communist economy, did they develop an interesting version of a free-market economy. Communist China’s population enjoyed a standard of living surge. China retains the label of Communist as though it were an article of spiritual intensity. It’s considered “impolite” to point out to Communist Chinese the unprecedented anomaly of a capitalist nation insisting that its true love is Communism.

Alfred Hitchcock told us that if there is a gun in Act 1 you can bet big money the trigger will get squeezed in Act 3. The same might also be said about the mind-boggling “deal” that enabled the former British colony of Hong Kong to return to Chinese rule after the British lease expired. This gave the world the ungainly spectacle of “one country, two systems,” which guaranteed the highly civilized practice of British law in the heart of a harsh Communist reality. This had about much chance of long-range success as an Alka-Seltzer tablet placed under Niagara Falls for safekeeping!

For almost three months now, demonstrators who want genuine justice and not just Communist promises have rallied in the territory of Hong Kong to the tune of 2 million people per protest! A China expert lecturing for The Epoch Times, a worldwide anti-Communist newspaper specializing in China, pointed out to an audience of American journalists that the anti-Communist Hungarian Revolution was sparked by one single public protest. Communist China, on the other hand, experiences, on average, no fewer than 200 demonstrations every single day.

In 1989, the rulers in Beijing were treated to the “unacceptable” spectacle of Chinese students gathering in Tiananmen Square and building a miniature Statue of Liberty. This would never do, and history has recorded how brutally Beijing dealt with those demonstrations. They sent in the tanks and slaughtered many thousands of Chinese students. And yet, today, such demonstrations are proliferating, with Chinese youths waving American flags and singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” while pro-democracy graffiti adorns the walls of Hong Kong. The fact that pro-democracy graffiti reaches the walls of Hong Kong is not remarkable. What is remarkable is that such graffiti not only remains on those walls but includes additional graffiti from other lovers of democracy. Again, the rulers in Beijing find this unacceptable. So far, the pro-democracy protesters have been adroit enough to pack up and scoot out of the way just before the tanks prepare to attack. But nobody over here has the slightest idea how long this grace period will last.

Several hard facts of life need to be emphasized at this point.

First, how about we agree to be ready for important regime change, in case we wake up tomorrow and see the Chinese politburo fleeing for their lives while the new “Chinese Democracy Party” announces its love and loyalty for the principles and eternal values of Thomas Jefferson? Our experience with Fidel Castro should wipe those triumphant smiles off our faces while we set about the vital task of handling what always seems like great news early in Round 1.

Specifically, as a much younger journalist I fell for the Castro propaganda that proclaimed Fidel’s determination to first democratize Cuba and then, like a “latter day Simon Bolivar,” sally forth to overthrow all the dictatorships of Latin America. That prompted me to go on the air from Havana and nominate Fidel Castro as the “Man of the Year” for 1959. The date of my nomination was Jan. 10 – pretty early in the year, but that’s how smitten I was! This time let’s decide what our policy is and then haul off and live by it.

Next, do we junk all the important business we have with China and announce that we value human rights as paramount? Already it’s rumored that friends of the administration are telling the pro-democracy crowd in Hong Kong: “Be careful. Don’t antagonize the present rulers of China!” – meaning the Communists. As a journalist who grew up in the heroic glow of Hungary’s 1956 Freedom Fight, that policy fits me quite comfortably. President Trump and his entire team have to get their cuniforms uniform. We can’t be muscular at the press conference and then mealy-mouthed in live action. If we’re going to support the pro-democracy forces, let us say so and do so. Let’s not talk a big weapons game and wind up sending sandwiches and Crossing-the-Bridge Noodles!

If we, on the other hand, want to avoid the outrageously expensive costs in human life that was squandered at Tiananmen Square, then we should be “even-handed” as we try to broker some kind of honorable peace. But I hereby confess that being “even handed” between Communism and Democracy is an extremely difficult policy for me to advocate!

Consistency is what I expect from our very competent secretary of state, Mike Pompeo. Let us never put our neck in the noose of that young Southern preacher whose church’s elders warned him that his blistering sermons were making the whole congregation squirm. “Tone it down, please!” was the mandate they handed down.

Our young preacher friend thereupon, in his next appearance in the pulpit, proclaimed, “Ye who have sinned, after a fashion, must repent, as it were, or face damnation, to an extent!”